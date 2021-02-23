Uhuru, Ruto lead Kenyans in mourning Juja MP Munyua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23- President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday led the nation in mourning the death of Juja Member of Parliament the late Francis Munyua Waititu alias Wakapay who succumbed to brain cancer on Monday night.

Waititu passed on late Monday after ailing for a long time. He was battling cancer.

“It with deep sorrow that we announce the Passing on of our Loving Dad Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu. May His soul Rest in Eternal Peace and may God Grant him the Divine Grace to accept His will,” his family said in a statement.

In his message of condolence, Kenyatta eulogized Waititu as a progressive, trusted and devoted leader.

“We’ve sadly lost a very progressive, trusted and committed leader whose public actions always reflected the interests of his constituents,” Kenyatta said, adding that “Throughout his fight with cancer, Hon Waititu led efforts to overcome the disease through awareness creation and support for initiatives aimed at lowering the cost of treatment in the country.”

Deputy President William Ruto mourned Munyua as a principled, hardworking and respected leader who was above party politics.

The DP pointed out that Munyua will be remembered as a selfless, bold and a man who was gifted with an affable personality.

“He was selfless, bold and gifted with an affable personality. We will miss his enterprising servant leadership that transformed many lives,” Ruto tweeted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said the country and particularly Juja residents had lost a progressive lawmaker who was consistent in introducing pieces of legislation geared towards the improvement of the agricultural sector and ease of doing business in Kenya.

“It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the untimely demise of Juja legislator, the Hon. Francis Munyua Waititu after a long illness. My sympathies go to his family, friends and the people of Juja Constituency whom he represented with great zeal and commitment,” Muturi tweeted.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo is among leaders who condoled the family.

“My sincere heartfelt condolences to the family of my late friend and also my home MP Hon. Munyua was to see him this afternoon and I felt a bye bye coming from him. I treasure the fond memories of over 30 yrs of our friendship. Fare thee well my friend,” Kabogo tweeted soon after the announcement.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria “said Waititu was a very dear and close friend. When I vied for the Gatundu South seat in the 2014 by-elections Wakapay was the only sitting MP to defy all odds to come out and openly campaign for me. Rest in Peace my brother Wakapay.”