Capital News
Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji died on February 15, 2021 aged 80.

BBI

Uhuru, Ruto and Raila mourn Haji as a patriotic leader who left a mark

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Kenya’s top leaders were united Monday in mourning Garissa Senator the late Mohammed Yusuf Haji who died Monday aged 80.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader,” President Kenyatta said in a message of condolence to the family.

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” the President said.

Haji, the father of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, is a former long-serving Provincial administrator and Cabinet Minister.

Haji, who most recently chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after ailing for a long time.

“Mzee has rested, he passed on this morning at the Aga Khan Hospital,” a family member said.

He was flown to Turkey for treatment late last year but returned to the country on Saturday when his health stabilised.

Family sources said he suffered multiple organ failure on Monday morning, leading to his death. Plans were underway for his burial at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery later Monday.

Outlining Haji’s role in the BBI process, President Kenyatta said his death is a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

“Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed,” the President eulogised.

Deputy President William Ruto said Haji was a “selfless, progressive, dependable and a committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Haji as a “dedicated patriot and a humble servant”

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and his National Assembly counterpart Justin Muturi have also sent condolence messages to the family.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said Haji was “a selfless trailblazer in the public service who dedicated his life to fighting for peace, cohesion and development in the country”.

