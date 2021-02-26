Uhuru, Raila announce joint parliamentary caucus on BBI slated for March 9

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Thursday met with political party leaders who have supported the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution Amendment Bill.

Speaking after the meeting which included Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford-K), Charity Ngilu (NARC), at State House Nairobi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi said a joint consultative meeting involving Members of Parliament and Counties leadership will be held on the 9th March 2021.

The leaders affirmed that as they embark on the next stage in realizing the First Amendment, they urged all Kenyans to build on a renewed unity and greater political consensus for the enduring benefit of the nation we all hold dear.

“BBI represents a once-in-a-generation break from the past; to resolve many longstanding national challenges that hold us back from realizing a united and prosperous Kenya for all,” Moi, who read a joint statement, stated.

The leaders hailed MCAs for adopting BBI which had as of Thursday been passed in 42 county assemblies and rejected in two. L-R: KANU leader Gideon Moi, ANC leader Moses Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee leader Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga, NARC leader Charity Ngilu and FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula/PSCU

“Today, on behalf of a grateful nation, we convey our immense gratitude to all our County Assemblies for their monumental support for this Popular Initiative. Their bold action sets the foundation upon which Kenya shall advance inter-generational equity, realize gender parity, guarantee equal opportunities for all, and give each Kenyan a bigger slice of our shared prosperity.”

“Now is the moment for all Kenyans to put aside partisan divides and come together to build a better Kenya; for ourselves, our children, and for generations of Kenyans yet to be born,” the leaders stated.

He noted that so far, 42 County Assemblies have considered the Bill,where 41 Assemblies have voted in support while Baringo and Nandi counties have returned a negative verdict.

“Their affirming voice has thundered across the Republic, in resonance with the desire of all Kenyans to further strengthen our governance by breaking the cycle of divisive elections, fostering equitable distribution of resources by enhancing the share of revenues to County Governments, and creating a more robust and responsive framework to secure opportunities for all Kenyans including our micro, small and medium enterprises,” he noted.