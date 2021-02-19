Connect with us

President Kenyatta said the Kazi Mtaani program has improved livelihoods and empowered the youth across the country.

Uhuru keen on extending Kazi Mtaani program for the youth

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the government is considering extending the duration of the Kazi Mtaani program beyond March 4 when it is scheduled to end.

The Head of State was speaking in Kayole on Friday when he opened two hospitals put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

“When I was in Uthiru and even here in Kayole, the youth have told me that they want Kazi Mtaani back, do you agree with them? Let’s see what we will do to have the program back,” he told residents.

The program is geared at integrating jobless Kenyans in urban hygiene and sanitation work across 23 informal settlements in the country.

It provides employment and daily wages for low-income workers in informal settlements while improving urban infrastructure and service delivery.

The program aims at reaching out to a total population of 669,000 households across all the 290 constituencies.

Under the program, beneficiaries are entitled to a weekly stipend of Sh1,000 which is remitted by the State Department of Interior and Coordination of National Government through mobile money transfers.

