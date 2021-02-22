Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Donald Trump met Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in 2019

World

Trump ‘offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One’

Published

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Feb 22 – Donald Trump offered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One after a summit in Hanoi two years ago, according to a new BBC documentary.

Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before an extraordinary diplomatic bromance that featured headline-grabbing summits and a declaration of love by the former US president.

But no substantive progress was made, with the process deadlocked after the pair’s meeting in Hanoi broke up over sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

According to a BBC documentary, “Trump Takes on the World”, the US president “stunned even the most seasoned diplomats” by offering Kim a lift home on Air Force One after the 2019 summit in Vietnam.

If Kim had accepted the offer, it would have put the North Korean leader — and probably some of his entourage — inside the US president’s official aircraft and seen it enter North Korean airspace, raising multiple security issues.

In the event, Kim turned it down.

“President Trump offered Kim a lift home on Air Force One,” Matthew Pottinger, the top Asia expert on Trump’s National Security Council, told the BBC, it reported at the weekend.

“The president knew that Kim had arrived on a multi-day train ride through China into Hanoi and the president said: ‘I can get you home in two hours if you want.’ Kim declined.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For his first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018, Kim hitched a ride on an Air China plane, with Beijing keen to keep North Korea — whose existence as a buffer state keeps US troops in the South well away from China’s borders — firmly within its sphere of influence.

During the Singapore summit, Trump gave Kim a glimpse inside his presidential state car — a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as “The Beast” — in a show of their newly friendly rapport.

But last month Kim said the US was his nuclear-armed nation’s “biggest enemy”, adding that Washington’s “policy against North Korea will never change” no matter “who is in power”.

North Korean official media have yet to refer to Joe Biden — who beat Trump in last year’s election — by name as US president.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Huge anti-coup rallies in Myanmar after junta threat

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 22 – Tens of thousands of anti-coup protesters rallied across Myanmar again on Monday despite a clear threat from the junta...

7 mins ago

Biden Administration

Chinese FM calls on U.S. to bring China policy back to reason

BEIJING, China, Feb 22 – Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called on U.S. policymakers to abandon biases, give up...

11 mins ago

Corona Virus

China keeps vaccine promise to developing countries

When addressing the opening of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly in May last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that once...

2 hours ago

Headlines

Police recruitment kicks off countrywide under strict COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22- The recruitment of 5,000 Police Constables kicked off in centres countrywide on Monday ahead of training at various colleges. Inspector-General...

2 hours ago

World

UK’s PM eyes end to lockdown as vaccines reach one-third of adults

London, United Kingdom, Feb 22 – Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to start unwinding England’s third and — he hopes — final...

2 hours ago

World

Niger political veterans face off in presidential vote

Niamey, Niger, Feb 21 – Niger voted Sunday in a presidential run-off between two political heavyweights that is set to bring about the first...

10 hours ago

World

UN condemns Myanmar junta after three killed in anti-coup unrest

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 21 – A lethal attack on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar sparked fresh UN condemnation of the country’s new military regime on...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Kalonzo and Mudavadi tell off Raila on 2022 endorsement

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi have hit back...

16 hours ago