Tough times ahead as fuel prices shoot up, petrol by Sh8

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 14 – Fuel prices went up significantly Sunday until mid-March, signaling tough times ahead for Kenyans.

In a review announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Super petrol will retail at Sh115.18 in Nairobi following an increase by Sh8.19. Diesel and Kerosene too went up by Sh5.51 and Sh5.32 to retail at Sh101.91 and Sh92.44 per litre respectively.

In Mombasa, super petrol will retail at Sh112.78, diesel at Sh99.52 and Kerosene Sh90.05.

In Nakuru, the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene will retail at Sh114.85, Sh101.81 and Sh92.36 per litre respectively.

In Eldoret, super petrol will retail at Sh115.77, diesel at 102.74 while kerosene will retail at Sh93.29.

The authority said the price changes which are inclusive of the 8 percent Value Added Tax had taken into account the weighted average cost of imported refined petroleum products.