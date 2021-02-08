Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

World

Tension mounts as Kisumu traders challenge Kenya Railways demolitions

The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 8 – Tension is building up in Otonglo area in Kisumu after demolitions of houses on Sunday evening by Kenya Railways Corporation.

Locals lit bonfires along the Kisumu-Busia road on Monday morning to protest at the demolitions.

John Nyaguti, a local trader, said the demolition was haphazardly done and must be condemned.

Nyaguti said Kenya Railways demolished structures which were six metres off the railway line.

He termed the demolitions as an act of economic sabotage and promised to move to the land and environment court alongside other aggrieved traders to challenge the demolition.

At Otonglo, the recently launched construction of Otonglo market by Governor Anyang Nyong’o was not spared either/CFM – Ojwang Joe

The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

At Otonglo, the recently launched construction of Otonglo market by Governor Anyang Nyong’o was not spared either.

The fence that was already erected was brought down as well as the store where cement and other building materials were kept.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News