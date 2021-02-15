Speakers Lusaka and Muturi mourn Haji as a sober politician

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Speakers of the bicameral Parliament, Ken Lusaka (Senate) and Justin Muturi (National Assembly) have mourned Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji as a firm administrator and a performer.

Lusaka said the country had lost a sober leader whose contribution especially in the Senate where he was an active member and Chairperson of the security committee would be missed.

“He will be remembered for bringing sobriety in the House. He is one of the few sober Senators that we had in the House and he was an elder,” he said.

Haji, the father of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, died on Monday morning aged 80.

Muturi on his part, mourned Haji as a distinguished political leader who served with great dedication and commitment as a career civil servant, rising through the ranks from the provincial administration to the Cabinet, and later to serve as Senator of Garissa County.

“He will be remembered for vouching for investment and development in Kenya’s northern frontier to facilitate education and technical training, which he believed was crucial in redefining the future of the region,” he said.

Haji, who most recently chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after ailing for a long time.

“Mzee has rested, he passed on this morning at the Aga Khan Hospital,” a family member said.

He was flown to Turkey for treatment late last year but returned to the country on Saturday when his health stabilised.

Family sources said he suffered multiple organ failure on Monday morning, leading to his death. Plans were underway for his burial at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery later Monday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said “It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader.”

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” the President said.

Outlining Haji’s role in the BBI process, President Kenyatta said his death is a big blow to the country especially in the BBI constitutional reform process where his leadership shall be dearly missed.

“Mzee Haji was a steward of the BBI process and a strong pillar of our desire to construct a cohesive, peaceful and more progressive Kenyan nation. His stewardship of the initiative shall be missed,” the President eulogised.

Deputy President William Ruto said Haji was a “selfless, progressive, dependable and a committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Haji as a “dedicated patriot and a humble servant”

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi too mourned the late Haji as a leader who served the public with dedication, diligence and passion. “His latest assignment as Building Bridges Initiative Chairman shows a selfless leader who cared for the unity of this country.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said Haji was “a selfless trailblazer in the public service who dedicated his life to fighting for peace, cohesion and development in the country”.