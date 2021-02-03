Connect with us

L-R:Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MPs Simba Arati, Sylvanus Osoro and Johana Ng'eno were listed in a NCIC list of shame published on Wednesday/CFM

Kenya

Sonko, Arati, Osoro and Ng’eno listed on NCIC Wall of Shame

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has named former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MPs Simba Arati, Sylvanus Osoro and Johana Ng’eno in a list of shame published on Wednesday.

Arati and Osoro were at the centre of a physical scuffle at a burial function in Kisii county.

The Dagoretti North MP who was addressing mourners when a seemingly irrated Osoro rushed toward the podium and attempted to grab the microphone. Nge’no is also facing charges of incitement.

Arati was castigating Deputy President William Ruto and linking him to corruption and 2007 post-election violence.

Also on the list of the shame are unruly goons who disrupted rallies held by Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Leader Raila Odinga in Burma Market and Githurai.

NCIC Chairperson Reverend Samuel Kobia said politicians who will appear in the list three times will not be eligible for election.

Kobia said the agency will henceforth be publishing the names of persons, or institutions whose words or conduct undermine peace in the country in a list of naming and shaming.

“We are working with other agencies just to make sure that this person will not be eligible to be elected to a position whether it is MCA, MP , Governor or whichever. This is something if it happens politicians will certainly think twice before they involve themselves in that action,” Kobia stated.

He made the pronouncement while cautioning politicians to avoid being the cause of chaos, else they will face dire consequences.

“There is the criminal approach that we have and that is where we work with the DCI and the DPP inorder for such persons to also be prosecuted,” NCIC Chairperson added.

The Cohesion agency has further petitioned parliamentarians to amend the NCIC Act to give them sharper teeth to bite even as the political campaigns begin to heat up as the country gears up for the 2022 General Election.

“We are also working with the Parliamentary Committee so that this also will be built into the Act, this is what we feel we make us be seen as if we are not only biting but biting hard,” he told a news conference in his office.

The NCIC warned politicians out to cause ethnic unrest in the country ahead of the 2022 General Election that it is monitoring activities and utterances and will take necessary legal action against them to tame the habit.

“The intolerance that we have witnessed in the recent weeks and months are only symptomatic of what is likely to happen and even to get worse if it is not dealt with urgently. We need to deal with this interference because we know it is what led us to 2007/2008 post-election violence,” said Kobia.

The cohesion commission in the meantime named Fafi MP Abdikarim Osman Mohamed and Njoro MP Charity Kathambi for upholding Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya.

