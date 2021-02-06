Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The impasse threatens a constitutional crisis in the fragile Horn of Africa nation that is already confronting a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages.

Africa

Somalia leaders fail to reach deal on elections: govt

Published

The impasse threatens a constitutional crisis in the fragile Horn of Africa nation that is already confronting a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages. © AU-UN IST/AFP/File / STUART PRICE

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 6 – Emergency talks between Somalia’s divided political leaders have ended without agreement on how to proceed with elections, a government minister has announced just days before the president’s mandate expires.

Somalia is likely to miss a February 8 deadline to choose a new president after days of negotiations between the central government and federal states collapsed Friday without resolution over the disputed electoral process.

The impasse threatens a constitutional crisis in the fragile Horn of Africa nation that is already confronting a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages.

“The government offered to negotiate and settle all the disputed issues, but some brothers have failed to understand, and refused to resolve the issues,” Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters in the capital Mogadishu late Friday.

“The government has shown flexibility to compromise, gentleness and readiness to negotiate, but some leaders tried to exploit that openness to seek more. That will not work.”

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Somalia’s five regional leaders reached an agreement on September 17 that paved the way for indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

But that deal fell apart as disagreements over the multi-stage process escalated between the president, better known by his nickname Farmajo, and some regional rivals.

Farmajo, who is seeking a second term as president, is expected to announce another round of talks at a joint sitting of parliament on Saturday.

– Complex system –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The United Nations had warned that Somalia risked entering uncharted territory should the February 8 deadline lapse without a concrete consensus about a way forward.

Somalia had set itself the goal of holding its first one-person, one-vote ballot since 1969, a pursuit described by the UN as a “historic milestone” on the country’s path to full democratisation and peace after decades of war and violent instability.

But that was abandoned for a complex indirect system similar to past elections, where special delegates selected by Somalia’s myriad clans pick lawmakers for the upper and lower houses of parliament, who in turn choose the president.

Farmajo’s political opponents have accused the central government in Mogadishu of an unwillingness to compromise with regional leaders and engage in good faith to reach common ground on the fraught process.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Police shooting of street artist sparks violent protests in Chile

Panguipulli, Chile, Feb 6 – Hundreds protested and a public building was burned down in a southern Chilean town Friday in reaction to the...

44 seconds ago

Africa

Xi sends congratulatory message to 34th AU summit

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday warmly congratulated African countries and their people on the 34th African Union (AU)...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Ruto hits out at Opposition leaders waiting for Jubilee Party endorsement

MALINDI, Kenya Feb 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has criticised Opposition leaders banking on Jubilee party endorsement for the 2022 presidential race. However,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Libyans select surprise candidate for interim PM

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 5 – Libyan delegates at UN-led talks outside Geneva on Friday made the surprise choice of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah as prime...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Why cancer remains a major burden globally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Kenya joined other countries globally in observing the World Cancer day Thursday, with the unveiling of statistics of on...

4 hours ago

World

UN has first contact with Myanmar military since coup

United Nations, United States , Feb 6 – The United Nations has had its first contact with the military in Myanmar since it launched a coup...

4 hours ago

Africa

Path clears for Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as first woman WTO chief

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 5 – US President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday offered its “strong support” to Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World...

4 hours ago

World

US formally moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Washington, United States, Feb 6 – The US has moved to delist Yemen’s Huthi rebels as terrorists, removing a block that humanitarian groups said...

6 hours ago