Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed is seeking a second term in office

Africa

Somali opposition leaders no longer recognise president: statement

Published

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 8 – Somalia’s opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a political agreement on a path toward elections to replace him.

“Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognise Farmajo as president. The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure,” the opposition leaders said in a statement issued late Sunday that referred to the president by his common nickname.

The declaration comes after Farmajo’s government in Mogadishu and the leaders of Somalia’s five federal states failed to break a deadlock over how to proceed with elections.

Somalia was supposed to hold indirect parliamentary and presidential elections before February 8 but the deadline was missed as Farmajo and the regional leaders squabbled over how to conduct the vote.

The United Nations had warned that Somalia, a country already battling a violent Islamist insurgency and serious food shortages, risked entering uncharted territory should the government’s mandate expire without a consensus on the election process.

Farmajo, who is running for a second term, blamed his regional rivals for reneging on an earlier agreement struck in September that laid out a timeline for a vote.

Jubaland, one of the semi-autonomous regions at odds with Farmajo, accused the president of refusing their offers to compromise.

The coalition of opposition presidential candidates called for the establishment of a transitional national council to steer the nation through this period, and urged Farmajo to respect the constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The group is allied against Farmajo, but comprises candidates running individually for the presidency including two of Somalia’s former presidents.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Attempted coup foiled in Haiti, authorities claim

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb – Haitian authorities said Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder President Jovenel Moise and overthrow the government, as a...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Tension mounts as Kisumu traders challenge Kenya Railways demolitions

The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

2 hours ago

County News

Kisumu County sets up 20-member committee to resettle 3,000 evictees

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong'o said the committee, will help...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia keen to learn from China’s economic transformation: official

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia is keen to learn from China’s economic transformation as the east African country embarks on its own...

2 hours ago

BBI

Raila to meet over 800 delegates during Nyanza BBI consultative forum

Local leaders privy to the meeting said the forum will focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill with Raila keen to...

2 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo announces ‘resurgence’ of Ebola

Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 7 – DR Congo on Sunday announced a “resurgence” of Ebola in its troubled east after a woman...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

IGAD alliance with EU-Kenya, UN Projects Office to hand over medical supplies to KMTC

The supplies are part of the EU-IGAD COVID-19 Response project in the IGAD region and consist mostly of Personal Protective Equipment.

3 hours ago

World

Leftist Arauz to face indigenous Perez in Ecuador presidential runoff: official projection

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 7 – Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face indigenous candidate Yaku Perez in a presidential election runoff in Ecuador, according to...

3 hours ago