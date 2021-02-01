Connect with us

Simeon Nyachae, the former powerful Minister, is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 20 – Former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae, 88, is dead, his family has confirmed.

Nyachae died on Monday morning after ailing for some time.

He was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

The cause of his death was not immediately confirmed but he was diagnosed with prostate cancer several years ago.

Nyachae, who served in the founding President Jomo Kenyatta, retired President, the late, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for reforms in various sectors when he served in its portfolios.

At the tail end of his career, Nyachae served as the Head of the Public Service in which he is remembered for various far-reaching reforms due to his strictness.

