NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji is dead, his family has confirmed.

Haji, who most recently chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce has been sick for a while.

He was flown to Turkey for treatment late last year but returned to the country recently.

He passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital on Monday morning.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)