Senator Haji to be buried at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery in the afternoon

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The late Garissa Senator Yussuf Haji will be buried on Monday afternoon at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi, after prayers at a South C mosque.

Haji passed on at the Aga Khan Hospital on Monday morning after ailing for months.

He was flown to Turkey for treatment late last year but returned to the country recently, before his demise at the age of 80.

Haji chaired the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Taskforce, which birthed a constitutional amendment Bill currently before County Assemblies for consideration.

Leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta have mourned the late Haji as a dedicated public servant who shall be dearly missed.

“It is very unfortunate that we have lost such a dependable, solid and highly accomplished Kenyan leader,” President Kenyatta said in a message of condolence to the family.

“Mzee Haji was a highly respected leader and elder whose wisdom, deep knowledge of the Kenyan society and long experience as a public administrator enabled him to serve the country in various leadership roles with distinction for many years,” the President said.

Deputy President William Ruto said Haji was a “selfless, progressive, dependable and a committed champion for a more united and inclusive Kenya.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Haji as a “dedicated patriot and a humble servant”.

Haji, the father of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, is a former long-serving provincial administrator and cabinet minister.