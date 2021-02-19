Connect with us

Capital News
Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar and Satyabrata Das (Chief Finance Officer) were suspended from Scangroup on February 19, 2021 to pave way for investigations over gross misconduct.

Scangroup suspends CEO Thakrar and Finance Chief Das, cautions investors

JULIE OWINO

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19- WPP-Scangroup has suspended its Chief Executive Officer Bharat Thakrar and Finance boss Satyabrata Das to pave way for investigations over gross misconduct.

The board issued a statement Friday announcing the suspensions but did not provide further details.

“The board has suspended the employment of the Chief Executive Officer Bharat Thakrar and the Chief Finance Officer Satyabrata Das to allow for an investigation into allegations of gross misconduct and possible offences in their capacity as senior executives and employees of the company,” the board said.

Alec Graham, the company’s Chief Operating Officer was named CEO in an interim capacity.

It also announced the appointment of a new CEO in an interim capacity as investigations continue on the two managers over possible offences in their capacity as senior employees.

“In due course the board will consider the appointment of an interim financial officer for the company,” it said and warned investors at the Nairobi Stock Exchange to trade with caution.

“For the time being, therefore, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities,” it warned.

WPP-Scangroup is a subsidiary of WPP company and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

It is the largest marketing and communications group operating a multi-agency model across multiple disciplines in Sub-Saharan Africa.

