Samburu says yes to BBI as more counties set to vote Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22- Samburu County Assembly passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill Monday, becoming the 12 to approve the document.

The Bill was passed by 26 County Assembly members in a unanimous vote.

Other counties which have passed the Bill include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Nairobi, Laikipia, Vihiga and Kisii.

So far only Baringo County Assembly has voted to oppose the Bill.

More than 10 counties were expected to subject the bill to a vote Tuesday, including Machakos, Kitui and Makueni.

The Bill requires the approval of 24 counties for it to be presented to both Houses of Parliament for consideration and thereafter be subjected to a national referendum.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga who is on the frontline championing for the Constitutional Amendment Bill alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta exuded confidence that by Tuesday the Bill would have received the support of 24 Counties.

The Bill which proposes the expansion of the National Executive by adding the Office of the Prime Minister and two deputies was borne out of a March 2018 truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga which ended hostilities sparked by the latter’s rejection of the 2017 presidential election outcome.