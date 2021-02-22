Ruto meets Kibor, the Men’s Conference Chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday met Jackson Kibor, the Uasin Gishu prominent farmer known in the social media space as the Chairman of the Men’s Conference.

The DP said he paid the tycoon a courtesy call at his Elgon View residence in Eldoret for a cup of tea.

He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Womsn Rep Gladys Sholei, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi among others.

“Visited Mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent farmer, at his Elgon View residence in Uasin Gishu County; shared a cup of tea and wished him well,” Ruto tweeted in sharing photos from the visit.

Kositany who equally shared the photos on his Twitter page said, “We visited the Men’s conference chairman, he is recovering well. Minutes of the mini men’s conference to follow soon.”

Kibor is known for his wealth and multiple divorce cases that earned him the Men’s Conference Chairman title did to his view of marriage and women.