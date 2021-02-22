Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President William Ruto paid a courtesy call to Mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent farmer in Rift Valley, at his Elgon View residence in Uasin Gishu County.

Kenya

Ruto meets Kibor, the Men’s Conference Chairman

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Deputy President William Ruto on Monday met Jackson Kibor, the Uasin Gishu prominent farmer known in the social media space as the Chairman of the Men’s Conference.

The DP said he paid the tycoon a courtesy call at his Elgon View residence in Eldoret for a cup of tea.

He was accompanied by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Womsn Rep Gladys Sholei, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi among others.

“Visited Mzee Jackson Kibor, a prominent farmer, at his Elgon View residence in Uasin Gishu County; shared a cup of tea and wished him well,” Ruto tweeted in sharing photos from the visit.

Kositany who equally shared the photos on his Twitter page said, “We visited the Men’s conference chairman, he is recovering well. Minutes of the mini men’s conference to follow soon.”

Kibor is known for his wealth and multiple divorce cases that earned him the Men’s Conference Chairman title did to his view of marriage and women.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Thousands turn up for police recruitment targeting 5,000 countrywide

Contribution from Josphat Kinyua (Nyeri), Rosemary Onchari (Kisii) NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Thousands of youth interested to join the National Police Service (NPS)...

2 hours ago

Headlines

DP Ruto warns against over-reliance on foreign loans

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned against the government’s over-reliance on foreign loans which he said derails development. Ruto...

3 hours ago

business

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire

Washington, United States, Feb 22 – Boeing confirmed Monday that dozens of its 777 aircraft were grounded globally after the engine of a United...

3 hours ago

Africa

S.Africa’s anti-graft panel seeks two-year jail for Zuma

Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb 22 – A judicial panel probing runaway graft on Monday asked South Africa’s top court to jail ex-president Jacob Zuma for...

4 hours ago

BBI

Samburu says yes to BBI as more counties set to vote Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22- Samburu County Assembly passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill Monday, becoming the 12 to approve the document....

4 hours ago

World

EU agrees to punish four Russian officials over crackdown

Brussels, Belgium, Feb 22 – EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials deemed responsible for the jailing...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

4 more deaths as COVID-19 vaccine expected in Kenya next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22- Four COVID-19 patients succumbed to the virus Monday, pushing total fatalities to 1,827 even as the country prepared for vaccines...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Govt through National Youth Council calls on youths to speak up on Mental Health Issues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22- The Government is now calling on Kenyans and especially youths with mental health issues to speak up and seek help...

4 hours ago