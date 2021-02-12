Raila’s ODM set for grassroots elections ahead of next year’s main poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12- Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party, Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has announced plans to undertake grassroots elections ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The party’s deputy Secretary General Agnes Zani said the National Elections Board (NEB) will convene an urgent meeting to strategize on how the elections will be conducted.

“ODM is a party of structures right across the different organs and components in the counties from the polling stations to the ward and to constituencies. ODM is embarking on vibrant exercise of ensuring that these grassroots elections are done expeditiously well,” Zani said.

ODM’s chairperson John Mbadi called on those still interested in the presidential post to send their applications before February 26 which is the deadline.

“The time of receiving applications is still on until the 26th and after that, we close and prepare for the election of our presidential flag bearer and that will be done by a national delegates conference,” Mbadi said.

ODM is currently putting its house in order as it repositions itself for next year’s General Election.

The decision is seen as part of the party’s strategy to sell itself as a democracy after criticism in the past over the nominations fiasco.

It means even party leader Raila Odinga who has set his eyes on the prize will apply to be considered to fly the party’s flag in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends next year.