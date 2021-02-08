Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga signs for the BBI Bill at KICC, Nairobi on November 25, 2020.

BBI

Raila to meet over 800 delegates during Nyanza BBI consultative forum

Local leaders privy to the meeting said the forum will focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill with Raila keen to cement his grip of the region ahead of an anticipated referendum in June and the 2022 general election.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 8 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga is Monday set to convene a Nyanza consultative forum bringing the four counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

The meeting that will be held at Ciala Resort in the outskirts of Kisumu City will bring 200 delegates per county.

Politicians, the clergy, business people and Luo Council of Elders will be in attendance.

Local leaders privy to the meeting said the forum will focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill with Raila keen to cement his grip of the region ahead of an anticipated referendum in June and the 2022 general election.

The Raila’s meeting comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta hold a four day talks with different stakeholders from central region.

Kisumu-based lawyer Joshua Nyamori explained Raila too felt the need to retreat to his backyard and summon his people for a consultative forum.

Siaya County Assembly has already passed the draft Bill on BBI, setting pace for other county assemblies in Nyanza region.

The Bill requires the support of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to the tow houses of Parliament from where, if approved, the electoral agency can hold a national referendum.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Locals in Nyanza region see the passage of BBI in the referendum as a stepping stone for Raila in his last quest for the presidency.

Monday’s meeting will be closely watched by both supporters of Raila and his competitors as the 2022 race nears.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia keen to learn from China’s economic transformation: official

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia is keen to learn from China’s economic transformation as the east African country embarks on its own...

9 mins ago

Africa

DR Congo announces ‘resurgence’ of Ebola

Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 7 – DR Congo on Sunday announced a “resurgence” of Ebola in its troubled east after a woman...

19 mins ago

Capital Health

IGAD alliance with EU-Kenya, UN Projects Office to hand over medical supplies to KMTC

The supplies are part of the EU-IGAD COVID-19 Response project in the IGAD region and consist mostly of Personal Protective Equipment.

27 mins ago

World

Leftist Arauz to face indigenous Perez in Ecuador presidential runoff: official projection

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 7 – Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face indigenous candidate Yaku Perez in a presidential election runoff in Ecuador, according to...

47 mins ago

World

Dutch hit by first snowstorm in a decade as Europe shivers

The Hague, Netherlands, Feb 7 – The Netherlands and parts of Germany were blanketed on Sunday by a snowstorm that disrupted planes and trains...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mama Ngina receives global award for peace initiative

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after the Senegalese President...

10 hours ago

BBI

National Assembly resumes Tuesday with a full in-tray

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – The National Assembly is on Tuesday set to resume its sittings for the fifth session after the long December...

10 hours ago

Kenya

Junet under fire over remarks against Senator Mwaura on albinism status

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7- A section of people living with disabilities including those with albinism, have condemned remarks made by Suna East Member of...

10 hours ago