Raila to meet over 800 delegates during Nyanza BBI consultative forum

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 8 – ODM party leader Raila Odinga is Monday set to convene a Nyanza consultative forum bringing the four counties of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori.

The meeting that will be held at Ciala Resort in the outskirts of Kisumu City will bring 200 delegates per county.

Politicians, the clergy, business people and Luo Council of Elders will be in attendance.

Local leaders privy to the meeting said the forum will focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill with Raila keen to cement his grip of the region ahead of an anticipated referendum in June and the 2022 general election.

The Raila’s meeting comes barely a week after President Uhuru Kenyatta hold a four day talks with different stakeholders from central region.

Kisumu-based lawyer Joshua Nyamori explained Raila too felt the need to retreat to his backyard and summon his people for a consultative forum.

Siaya County Assembly has already passed the draft Bill on BBI, setting pace for other county assemblies in Nyanza region.

The Bill requires the support of 24 county assemblies for it to be presented to the tow houses of Parliament from where, if approved, the electoral agency can hold a national referendum.

Locals in Nyanza region see the passage of BBI in the referendum as a stepping stone for Raila in his last quest for the presidency.

Monday’s meeting will be closely watched by both supporters of Raila and his competitors as the 2022 race nears.