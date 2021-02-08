Pro-Ruto parliamentarians caucus ahead of resumption of business on Tuesday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – National lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto are meeting at his Karen State residence where they were expected to lay out the political wing’s priorities ahead of resumption of Parliament business on Tuesday.

Leaders who arrived for the Monday Karen meeting included former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale (Garissa Township), former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and dewhiped Senate Chief Whip Susan Kihika (Nakuru).

Other leaders were MPs Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Caleb Kositany (Soi) and David Ole Sanko (Nominated).

Over 150 leaders, mostly parliamentarians, were reported to be at the meeting.

The caucus comes at a time of increased attacks on DP Ruto by allies of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) co-partner Raila Odinga, and former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula, elected under the Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress Party recently vowed to sponsor an impeachment motion against Ruto who has been sidelined in government since 2018 when the BBI constitutional review process was birthed.

Ruto-allied lawmakers are also expected to adopt a position on impending amendments of crucial election laws to pave way for the adoption of the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill which is currently being considered by county assemblies.

Siaya County Assembly, one of the county legislative bodies in Odinga’s stronghold, passed the BBI Bill on February 3 in a single sitting where 41 members debated and unanimously agreed to adopt the document.

The Bill requires the support of 24 out of 47 counties for it to proceed to the two Houses of Parliament where national legislators will either approve or reject it.

The Bill can only proceed to a referendum where the electoral agency, IEBC, will be expected to frame the question(s) only if adopted by both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Kenyatta and Odinga are keen to win 24 county assemblies by the end of February.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Sunday gave an indication that legislative assemblies in President Kenyatta’s Mount Kenya backyard will debate and pass the Bill on February 23.

The region has five counties namely; Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri and Kirinyagha with pro-BBI strategists expecting Laikipia and Nakuru in Rift Valley as well as Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu in Eastern region to join the bloc’s resolution to adopt the Bill.

Odinga’s Nyanza home turf has five legislative assemblies namely Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira.

Both Kenyatta and Odinga have met Members of County Assembly from their respective backyards.

Wiper and ANC leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi are yet to hold formal meetings with ward representatives in their respective regions to discuss the passage of the BBI Bill.

Western region county assemblies of Vihiga, Bungoma and Kakamega, as well as the eastern bloc of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni are yet to give indications on when the Bill will come up for debate.

In the coastal region, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Lamu and Tana River county assemblies are yet hold consultative forums on the BBI Bill.

DP Ruto, who has rooted for a multiple-choice referendum as a compromise for a an uncontested plebiscite, has not publicly engaged Members of County Assemblies from Rift Valley region which has thirteen county assemblies.

He has however held separate meetings with county assembly leaders from Garissa, Wajir and Mandera in the north eastern region.