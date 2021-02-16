President Kenyatta eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as a determined legislator

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has eulogised Bonchari Member of Parliament John Oroo Oyioka who passed away on Monday as an accomplished educator and determined legislator.

Oyioka, a retired teacher and education official, was a second term MP elected on a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket. He died at a Kisumu hospital on Monday after a long illness.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the legislator’s family, President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always sought and worked for the improvement of his constituents through education.

“It is a pity that death has robbed us of a determined and a progressive grassroots leader who used his long experience as a teacher and administrator to develop his constituents through education.

“Hon Oyioka’s love for education is demonstrated in his setting up of a private teachers college to serve his community after his retirement from public service.

“That was a selfless leader who knew and appreciated the transformative value of empowering the youth through education,” the President eulogised.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and the residents of Bonchari the fortitude and strength to bear the loss of their leader.