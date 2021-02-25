Connect with us

The nine-member selection panel will be tasked with selecting a suitable candidate for the position, after the term Lydia Nzomo (pictured) ended in November 2020

President Kenyatta appoints panel to select new TSC Chairperson

The panel will be headed by Thomas Koyier, a lecturer at Daystar University. Other members include Mary Gaturu from the Ministry of Education, Charles Mutinda from the Office of the Attorney General, and Njoki Kahiga of Public Service.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday appointed a panel to recruit a new Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chairperson.

The nine-member selection panel will be tasked with selecting a suitable candidate for the position, after the term Lydia Nzomo ended in November 2020.

The panel will be headed by Thomas Koyier, a lecturer at Daystar University. Other members include Mary Gaturu from the Ministry of Education, Charles Mutinda from the Office of the Attorney General, and Njoki Kahiga of Public Service.

Margaret Lilan Geno will represent the Federation of Kenya Employers, Richard Kibagendi and Hellen Hazel Misenda will represent the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Eva Naputuni Nyoike will represent the Kenya Private Schools Association.

The members of the panel were gazzeted on February 22.

Nzomo was the first chairperson of the TSC after it was made a constitutional commission, she took the oath in 2014.

The commission consists of nine members, with one representing each region of the defunct provinces.

Currently the commission is short of a member after Cleophas Tirop vacated office in March 2019.

The panel will also be recruiting a member to fill the vacancy.

