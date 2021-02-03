Police impound 3 Machakos County vehicles on Chap Chap Party campaign trail

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 3 – Police in Machakos on Tuesday impounded three country government vehicles on Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party’s campaign trail.

The vehicles had their county registered number plates switched to private number plates two on which are registered to private entities – Ana’s Motos Limited and Ndove Builders and General Contractors Limited – according to records at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The third number plate was identified as the primary registration identity for Crane Combine harvester owned by Machakos County Government, according to a police report citing NTSA records.

The deployment of county assets to support MCC campaign activities for the March 18 senatorial by-election comes weeks after memo emerged instructing sub-county and ward-based administrator to support the party’s candidate Mutua Katuku.

Katuku enjoys the backing of Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua who is the MCC Party Leader.

Katuku will be battling it out with a dozen other candidates who include United Democratic Alliance’s Urbanus Muthama and Wiper Party’s Kavindu Muthama, both frontrunners in the mini-poll.

The March 18 contest is seen as a three-horse race with Urbanus Muthama banking of Deputy President William Ruto’s backing to defeat Kavindu Muthama who enjoys the backing of the region’s de-factor kingpin, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Mutua’s MCC candidate.

Other contestants cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission are Ford Asili’s Otto Edward Musembi Nthenge, Lily Nduku Nwanzia of Chama Cha Uzalendo (CCU), Stanley Masai Muindi (Party of Economic Democracy), Muungano Party’s John Musingi, Simeon Kioko Kitheka of Grand Dream Development Party, Francis Munyambu Musembi (Independent), Nthamba Sebastian Nzau (Independent) and Johnathan Makenzi Maweu (Independent).

CCU’s Nwanzia has since withdrawn her candidature citing campaign funding hitches.