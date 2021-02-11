Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Pilot and passenger killed in Nanyuki air crash

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – A pilot and his passenger died Thursday after their plane went down in Nanyuki shortly after take-off.

The two-seater Husky crashed immediately after takeoff from Nanyuki Civil Airport.

“KWS is deeply saddened by the loss of two members of staff aboard a two-seater Husky aircraft registration number 5Y-KWL, which crashed immediately after take-off from Nanyuki Civil Airport. The two are a pilot and a passenger,” Kenya Wildlife Service said in a statement.

The aircraft which was under the National Air Support Department had just completed a routine patrol at Solio Rhino Sanctuary and was enroute to Meru National Park, the statement added.

“The cause of the crash is yet to be established, and investigations are underway,” KWS said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

WHO warns against virus complacency, variants provoke new measures

Copenhagen, Denmark, Feb 9 – The World Health Organization warned Europe against rash reopenings on Thursday despite a fall in new Covid-19 cases and...

39 mins ago

Featured

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Celebrating women scientists and engineers

By Carol Koech Let me ask you a question. When you think of a scientist, who comes to mind? Is it Albert Einstein, the...

5 hours ago

Headlines

MPs reject Bill on compensation after violent protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Members of the National Assembly have unanimously rejected a proposed law that would have pushed for compensation for victims...

5 hours ago

Africa

Mali peace deal signatories meet in former rebel city

Kidal, Mali, Feb 11 – Signatories to a shaky peace deal deemed vital for ending conflict in Mali met on Thursday in the northern city...

8 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya sustains COVID-19 low as Uhuru hints at re-opening country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- Kenya on recorded 132 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, detected from 4,220. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hinted plans to re-open...

8 hours ago

County News

Body of 2-year-old boy found dangling from avocado tree in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 11- The body of a two-year-old boy was found dangling from an avocado tree in a remote village in Machakos late...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Nyachae’s funeral service held in Nairobi ahead of Monday burial

Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae died on February 1, 2021 aged 89.

9 hours ago

BBI

Homa Bay County approves BBI as others seek public participation

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Feb 11- Homa Bay County Assembly on Thursday became the third to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill...

10 hours ago