Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Parts of Nairobi to experience water shortage for 2 days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Water supply in parts of Nairobi will be disrupted from Wednesday and Thursday scheduled maintenance of the systems.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) said engineers intend to shut down one of the supply plants to facilitate an upgrade in Uthiru and Dagoretti.

“The pumping station situated at Kabete Water Works is being upgraded to pump additional 25,000 cubic metre per day of water to Karen, Riruta, Satellite, Kawangware and Uthiru,” NWSC Managing Director Nahason Muguna said in a statement.

Areas along Naivasha Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road and Waiyaki Way will be affected by the disruption.

The shutdown is scheduled to start at 6 am on Wednesday to Thursday at 6 am.

The Water company has urged affected residents to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the normal supply.

“We strongly advise our esteemed customers to reserve and use water sparingly before and during the period of interruption. Any inconvenience is highly regretted,” read the statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Major snow storm to blanket US east coast after hitting capital

New York, United States, Feb 1 – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US...

3 mins ago

World

Governments around the world condemn Myanmar’s military coup

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1 – The United States led governments around the world in calling for the restoration of Myanmar’s democracy on Monday after...

3 mins ago

World

Myanmar’s military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1 – Myanmar’s military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi as...

3 mins ago

World

China condemns Britain’s BNO passport policy for HK residents

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — A Chinese central government spokesperson on Sunday strongly condemned Britain for accepting citizenship applications from Hong Kong residents holding...

2 hours ago

Africa

At least three dead in Shabaab attack on Mogadishu hotel

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 1 – At least three people including two civilians were killed in a jihadist attack Sunday on a Mogadishu hotel, a Somali...

4 hours ago

World

Microsoft seeks to fill void if Google exits Australia: reports

Sydney, Australia, Feb 1 – Microsoft has a “Plan B available” if Google follows through on threats to leave Australia over plans to compel...

4 hours ago

World

More than 4,800 held as Russian police clamp down on protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Police detained more than 4,800 people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow on Sunday in...

13 hours ago

BBI

Take charge of your future, Uhuru tells the youth

SAGANA, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the youth to take charge of their future as he rallied them to support...

17 hours ago