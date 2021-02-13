Parties Registrar gives notice for intended change of UDA officials

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has given notice of intended changes of party officials by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a Gazette Notice published on Saturday, Nderitu said former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama will replace Abdi Noor Mohammed who is the current chairman of the Party that has been linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

The RPP said anybody with any written submission concerning the intended changes by the political party shall within seven days deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties.

If on objections are submitted to the registrar within the specified period or are submitted but found not to be substantive, then Muthama will assume the chairmanship role.

The party whose symbol is a wheelbarrow is fielding candidates in the Machakos Senatorial, Kabuchai and Matungu Constituency by-elections for elective positions slated for March 2021.

The party which was initially called Party of Development and Reform officially changed its name to UDA in December 2020.

