Parliament calls for public views on new ICT Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The National Assembly has called on Kenyans to submit their views and opinions on the Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Bill 2020.

In a Gazette Notice, Clerk of the National Assemby Michael Sialai said the memoranda should be sent not later than February 26 at 5 PM to [email protected]

“Pursuant to the provisions of article 118(1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya and Starnding order 127 (3) the committee invites members of the public to send any representations that they may have on the saids Bill,” Sialai stated

The Bill was introduced by nominated Member of Parliament Godfrey Osotsi and it seeks to establish a legal framework for the training, Registration, Licensing practices and standards of Information, Communication and Technology professionals in Kenya.

The Bill has already gone through the First Reading and is set to be considered by the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation before it is tabled on the floor of the House.