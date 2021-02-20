Pan African Forum writes to World Bank over letter by Zimbabwe’s Ex-Finance Minister Biti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Pan African Forum has written to the World Bank over a letter allegedly authored by former Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai Biti warning against funding the impoverished country.

The Chairman of the Pan African Forum Dr David Matsanga said the move by Biti is selfish and only aimed at derailing development in the country whose economy has struggled for years, and now worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tendai’s letter to the World Bank with fabricated evidence misled the Bank into Zimbabwe a paltry US$45 million towards the fight against the pandemic while nations like South Africa with a stronger economy and better facilities got over US$450 million,” Matsanga said in a letter dated February 18 that was addressed to Davis Malpass, the President of the World Bank.

According to Matanga, Biti’s letter had denied Zimbabwe support from the international monetary institution, forcing to rely on donations from other nations.

“Support from an institution meant to benefit poor nations like Zimbabwe was frustrated by Tendai Biti through his treacherous letter,” he said.

In his letter, Matsanga told the World Bank that Biti “does not believe in the achievement of Millenium Development Goals as long as he is not at the centre of things.”

Biti served as Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister from 2009 t 2013.

He currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Harare East and he is also the second Vice President of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

In 2008, Biti was arrested at Harare international airport on arrival from South Africa on accusations of treason and making statements prejudicial to the state but he denied the claims.