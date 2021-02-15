Outpouring of grief as Nyachae is buried in private ceremony

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was buried Monday, at his Nyosia home in Kisii, during a private ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

The burial followed a State funeral service at Gusii Stadium that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as well as Senator Gideon Moi of KANU.

President Kenyatta described Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021 aged 89 as an iconic leader who contributed immensely to the country’s development.

“Nyachae is a leader who left a mark in the country both in politics, civil service and in business,” the president said, “he is a leader who should be emulated.”

Ruto recalled Nyachae as a disciplinarian due to his strict character, and even tickled mourners when he confessed that, “I am among the people who can attest to that because it happened to me.”

Raila, Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Moi all eulogized Nyachae as a one of the best leaders during the times of former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

Nyachae’s son Charles who is a judge of the East African Court of Justice said he learnt a lot from his father.

“My father was very strict throughout his life and that is why he was able to achieve all that he achieved and brought us up,” he said, “I have come to learn that he touched so many people.”

Kenneth Nyachae said his father was strict but loving and when he found himself on the wrong side, he always prepared for a beating.

“My dad was really good with his punches,” he said sending the mourners into laughter.

Kenneth further narrated a story where his father made him travel to Nyeri while at the back of a land rover with a goat for failing to follow his instructions while driving his Mercedes Benz.

“So I was there and the goat was looking at me wondering what the son of the boss was doing there,” he said.

Nyachae had married six wives.

On the day of Nyachae’s burial, police launched a crackdown on local leaders allied to DP Ruto, who were accused of planning to disrupt the funeral service.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested as he waited to receive the Deputy at the Kisii High School grounds.

Maangi, seen as the leader of the wing that supports Ruto in Kisii, had just arrived at the school where Ruto was scheduled to land, when he was picked up at 9 am by police and whisked to Kisii Police Station.

Ruto later landed at the stadium and headed to Gusii Stadium for Nyachae’s funeral service.

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoles the family of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae when he arrived for his funeral service at the Gusii Stadium on February 15, 2021.

There was no immediate comment from area police on the arrest that was witnessed by reporters and officials who had gathered at the school grounds to welcome dignitaries landing there.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

“We don’t know why they arrested him, they did not give reasons why they picked him up,” Maangi’s aide told Capital FM News.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was arrested Monday, following claims he planned to disrupt the funeral service. Police Sources said MP Sylvanus Osoro was arrested for planning to disrupt the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae at Gusii Stadium on February 15, 2021.

The arrest of the two followed that of former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa on Sunday night.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.