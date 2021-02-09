Omanga, Mwaura among 6 Senators expelled by Jubilee Party’s NMC

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – The Jubilee party has expelled six nominated senators  on grounds of disciplinary violations.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju confirmed the decision after the party’s National Management Committee met on Monday and deliberated on a report filed by the Disciplinary Committee.

Those expelled are nominated Senators Isaac Mwaura, Seneta Mary Yiane, Waqo Naomi Jilo, Omanga Millicent, Prengei Victor and Iman Dekow.

Tuju further said that the expulsion was immediate but noted that the legislators still reserve their right to file an appeal.

“The expulsions are with immediate effect and have been communicated to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties,” the ruling party stated.

In May 2020, Senators Seneta, Waqo, Omanga, Prengei, Christine Zawadi were under fire after claims that they snubbed an invitation to a meeting at the State House without offering apologies.

Mwaura, who ditched the President Uhuru Kenyatta faction of Jubilee, recently termed his disciplinary process before the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee, as a ‘witch hunt’, because of his support for Deputy president, William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

The second term legislator argued 80 per cent of the Jubilee Party organs were not properly constituted as per its own Constitution and as such the party had no mandate to discipline him.

