Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (right) has expressed interest in the ticket. Raila Odinga (left), the party leader, is yet to formally declare his candidature for the 2022 presidential election/FILE

Headlines

ODM extends deadline for submission of presidential ticket bids

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma advised interested applicants to submit their duly filled applications to the Party Headquarters by March 31.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) has extended the deadline for submission of applications by 2022 presidential aspirants to March 31.

The party had initially set February 26 as the deadline for submission of bids by interested candidates with those applying required to have a life membership.

“Further to the notice of the NEB of 21st January 2021 calling for the submission of applications by individuas interested in consideration as the ODM party ppresidential candidate for the 2022 Genera elections, this is to extend the deadline for the submission of applications from26th of February to 31st March 2021,” he said.

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma advised interested applicants to submit their duly filled applications to the Party Headquarters by March 31.

The party had said that those who wished to be cleared to contest for the position on the Party ticket must have been members for at least a year and pay a Sh1 million non-refundable registration fee.

The Raila Odinga-led party also said an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised in Kenya and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

“For one to be eligible he or she must meet the following criteria; be of high moral standing and integrity; must have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda,” an initial advertisement inviting applications read.

Other requirements include a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

XI JINPING XI JINPING

World

China firmly opposes UK’s abusing UNHRC platform to smear China: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, China, Feb 25 – China firmly rejects the unacceptable accusations made by the UK, which has abused the platform of the UN Human...

35 mins ago

County News

Nyeri residents seek justice for son murdered by assassins hired by his father

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) established three long-time friends had been hired by the deceased's father – Stephen Wang'ondu Kinini – in December...

2 hours ago

Africa

Gangs kill 18 villagers in northern Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, Feb 25 – Gangs of thieves have killed 18 people in several attacks in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state, the government said Thursday. Gunmen...

3 hours ago

Africa

Matsanga petitions British govt to engage not isolate Zimbabwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Pan African Forum has petitioned the United Kingdom to engage Zimbabwe as opposed to imposing sanctions against officials over...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mishi Mboko files motion seeking extension of Kazi Mtaani initiative

The first phase of the programme started in April 2020, covering 8 counties employing over 26,000 workers, while the second phase which began in...

5 hours ago

Africa

Mozambique receives its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

MAPUTO, Zimbabwe, Feb 25 – A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived here on Wednesday to help the African country fight against...

5 hours ago

Africa

C.Africa forces seize stronghold of ex-president Bozize

Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb 24 – Pro-government forces in the Central African Republic (CAR) on Wednesday seized a stronghold of former president Francois...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

KDF: A showcase on effective communication

By Alfred Ng’ang’a A few decades ago while growing up within the environs of military barracks’ in Nanyuki town, I remember my deep admiration...

7 hours ago