ODM extends deadline for submission of presidential ticket bids

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) has extended the deadline for submission of applications by 2022 presidential aspirants to March 31.

The party had initially set February 26 as the deadline for submission of bids by interested candidates with those applying required to have a life membership.

“Further to the notice of the NEB of 21st January 2021 calling for the submission of applications by individuas interested in consideration as the ODM party ppresidential candidate for the 2022 Genera elections, this is to extend the deadline for the submission of applications from26th of February to 31st March 2021,” he said.

ODM National Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Mumma advised interested applicants to submit their duly filled applications to the Party Headquarters by March 31.

The party had said that those who wished to be cleared to contest for the position on the Party ticket must have been members for at least a year and pay a Sh1 million non-refundable registration fee.

The Raila Odinga-led party also said an eligible applicant must be a Kenyan citizen, a registered voter, a holder of a degree from a university recognised in Kenya and be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

“For one to be eligible he or she must meet the following criteria; be of high moral standing and integrity; must have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party’s activities and agenda,” an initial advertisement inviting applications read.

Other requirements include a copy of the applicant’s National Identity Card, a duly executed Code of Conduct, ODM Life Membership Certificate and sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted.