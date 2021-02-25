Nyeri residents seek justice for son murdered by assassins hired by his father

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Residents of Wendiga village in Mweiga Nyeri county took to the streets on Thursday demanding for justice for a 32-year-old man reportedly murdered by assassins hired by his father.

Detectives unraveled the ministry behind Daniel Mwangi Wang’ondu’s murder on Tuesday after a probe that lasted two months.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) established three long-time friends had been hired by the deceased’s father – Stephen Wang’ondu Kinini – in December to murder his son and paid them Sh160,000.

Irate residents who learnt of DCI’s findings demonstrated along Mweiga Nyeri highway waving placards and banners while petitioning the judiciary to exercise expedite the matter and deliver justice for Mwangi.

“We want to urge judiciary not to be swayed by money or any other form of intimidation. Mwangi’s killers must be jailed,” one of the demonstrators said. Irate residents who learnt of DCI’s findings demonstrated along Mweiga Nyeri highway waving placards and banners/CFM

Mwangi was murdered on December 31 with a police report indicating his body had stab wounds.

DCI agents arrested four people including Mwangi’s father who investigators say was motivated to hire the killers following a feud over a wife he (Kinini) had divorced.

Mwangi, Kinini son, is said to have taken in his father’s ex-wife and established a business for her in Mwiga town, sparking the dispute.

Angered by Mwangi’s actions, Kinini resorted to hiring assassins to murder his son.

Police arrested one of the suspects in Kiambu who implicated three others.

Those arrested include Kinini’s driver who was paid Sh20,000 to facilitate the establishment of the hit squad.

The four suspects who were formally presented in court on Monday will appear again on Friday before a Nyeri court to answer to a murder charge.