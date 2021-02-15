Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta condoles the family of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae when he arrived for his funeral service at the Gusii Stadium on February 15, 2021.

Headlines

Nyachae’s funeral service underway in Kisii attended by Uhuru, Ruto, Raila

Published

KISII, Kenya Feb 15 – The funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was underway at the Gusii Stadium Monday morning ahead of his burial.

Nyachae who died on February 1, 2021 aged 89 will be buried at his Nyosia home, at a private ceremony restricted to close family and friends.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among leaders at the burial service.

Ahead of the funeral service, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was arrested as he waited to receive the Deputy President whose helicopter was scheduled to land at Kisii High School.

Maangi, seen as the leader of the wing that supports Ruto in Kisii, had just arrived at school when he was picked up at 9 am by police who whisked him away to Kisii Police Station.

Ruto later landed at the stadium and headed to Gusii Stadium.

There was no immediate comment from area police on the arrest that was witnessed by reporters and officials who had gathered at the school grounds to welcome dignitaries landing there.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We don’t know why they arrested him, they did not give reasons why they picked him up,” Maangi’s aide told Capital FM News.

The arrest of the Deputy Governor comes a day after a former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

MP Osoro, who fought with Arati, arrested from Nyachae’s funeral

KSII, Kenya feb 15 – South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was arrested Monday, following claims he planned to disrupt the funeral service of former...

4 mins ago

Africa

Defiant Zuma snubs S.African anti-graft panel, again

Johannesburg, South Africa , Feb 15 – South Africa’s embattled former president Jacob Zuma failed to appear on Monday before a judicial panel probing corruption during...

7 mins ago

Kenya

Speakers Lusaka and Muturi mourn Haji as a sober politician

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Speakers of the bicameral Parliament, Ken Lusaka (Senate) and Justin Muturi (National Assembly) have mourned Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji...

36 mins ago

County News

GoG says Senator Haji safeguarded security interests of counties

Wambora further stated that Haji was a man of integrity, extremely transparent and accountable to his constituents and the nation at large.

41 mins ago

Africa

Sudan condemns Ethiopian forces for new “aggression” on Sudanese lands

KHARTOUM, Sudan, Feb 15 – Sudan condemned on Sunday Ethiopian forces for their new “aggression” on Sudanese lands, without providing the specific time. “Sudan...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kisii Deputy Governor Maangi arrested while waiting to receive DP Ruto

KISII, Kenya Feb 15 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was being questioned by police Monday following his arrest as he waited to receive...

1 hour ago

World

More protests after Myanmar junta cuts internet, deploys troops

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 14 – Myanmar’s junta deployed extra troops around the country and choked the internet on Monday as it intensified a crackdown...

1 hour ago

County News

Senator Haji to be buried at Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery in the afternoon

Haji, the father of Kenya’s Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, is a former long-serving provincial administrator and cabinet minister.

1 hour ago