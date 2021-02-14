Nyachae’s body flown to Kisii ahead of Monday burial

KISII, Kenya Feb 14 – The body of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae was flown to Kisii Sunday, ahead of Monday’s funeral service and burial.

Nyachae died two weeks ago at the Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for sometime. He was aged 89.

His son Charles said the funeral service earlier scheduled to take place at Nyanturago Stadium had been moved to Gusii Stadium to accommodate more people.

The funeral service will be followed by a private burial ceremony at his Nyosia home in Nyaribari Chache.

The police chopper carrying Nyachae’s body landed at Kisii High School play ground received by his family members and local leaders led by Governor James Ongwae and Senator Sam Ongeri.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among leaders expected to attend the funeral service on Monday.