Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union will adhere by the court order and asked all nurses to immediately resume work/FILE

Capital Health

Nurses’ union calls off nationwide strike following a court order

The suspension of the strike followed an order issued by Labour Court Judge Maureen Onyango who also stayed disciplinary measures that had been undertaken by nurses’ employers.
JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called off a nationwide strike on Wednesday following a restraining order by the Labour Court.

The suspension of the strike followed an order issued by Labour Court Judge Maureen Onyango who also stayed disciplinary measures that had been undertaken by nurses’ employers.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union will adhere by the court order and asked all nurses to immediately resume work.

“In view of the orders of the court, the strike that commenced in December 7, last year is hereby called off, and all members are requested to report to work immediately, not later than February 25, 2021 by 5 P.M,” stated Panyako.

Panyako said members who were dismissed should also resume work, as the Union continues to seek solutions to the issues they had raised.

“Our members in Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Kisii, and Busia are hereby notified that all dismissals and evictions were stayed by the court and that they should report to work as well. In the meantime, the Union will continue to push for our issues through the courts and also through the conciliation process.”

The nurses went in strike in December 2020 citing failure by county governments to pay them risk allowances and the stalled implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH reports 2 COVID-related deaths, 344 active admissions

Kagwe reported 344 active admissions in hospitals while another 1,495 patients are under home-based care.

7 mins ago

Africa

Niger opposition leader claims election win despite official results

Niamey, Niger, Feb 24 – Opposition leader Mahamane Ousmane on Wednesday claimed he narrowly won Niger’s presidential elections, a day after official results said he...

2 hours ago

Africa

Italy seeks UN probe into DRC envoy’s killing

Rome, Italy, Feb 24 – Italy said Wednesday it has asked the United Nations to launch an investigation into the killing of its ambassador...

2 hours ago

BBI

Kericho, Wajir pass BBI Bill joining 38 other legislative assemblies

Kericho Members of County Assembly adopted the Bill in a vote by acclamation. Wajir MCAs passed the law review Bill citing increased devolved allocations...

2 hours ago

BBI

Kenyatta woos youths in business with tax holiday proposal as he promotes BBI

President Kenyatta said the tax holiday will enable young people’s start ups to stabilize, and expand their endeavours.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Maraga sues ‘Grand Mullah’ for defamation over claims he shielded a corrupt judge

In a civil suit filed at a constitutional division of the High Court at Nairobi’s MiIimani Law Courts on Wednesday Justice Maraga accused the...

3 hours ago

World

Indonesia in talks to solve Myanmar coup crisis

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 24 – Indonesia said Wednesday it was in talks with both sides in Myanmar’s political crisis and its foreign minister may...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ghana to receive world’s first doses of free Covax vaccines

Accra, Ghana, Feb 24 – Ghana is to receive Wednesday the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from Covax, a global scheme to procure and...

6 hours ago