Nurses’ union calls off nationwide strike following a court order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called off a nationwide strike on Wednesday following a restraining order by the Labour Court.

The suspension of the strike followed an order issued by Labour Court Judge Maureen Onyango who also stayed disciplinary measures that had been undertaken by nurses’ employers.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako said the union will adhere by the court order and asked all nurses to immediately resume work.

“In view of the orders of the court, the strike that commenced in December 7, last year is hereby called off, and all members are requested to report to work immediately, not later than February 25, 2021 by 5 P.M,” stated Panyako.

Panyako said members who were dismissed should also resume work, as the Union continues to seek solutions to the issues they had raised.

“Our members in Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Kisii, and Busia are hereby notified that all dismissals and evictions were stayed by the court and that they should report to work as well. In the meantime, the Union will continue to push for our issues through the courts and also through the conciliation process.”

The nurses went in strike in December 2020 citing failure by county governments to pay them risk allowances and the stalled implementation of a Collective Bargaining Agreement.