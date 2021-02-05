Nominated Senator Mwaura to know his fate in 2 weeks after Jubilee disciplinary

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5- Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura will know his fate within 14 days after a session with the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee over allegiance.

Mwaura spent the better part of Thursday at the party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi County, where he faced the disciplinary committee led by Muchai Lumatete over accusations that he had shifted allegience to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

“We want to assure you that we will consider everything that has been submitted to us, including documentation showing the work that Senator Mwaura has done in representing people living with disabilities. We will issue a considered decision and give the report to the National Executive Council (NEC) which will then communicate the verdict. Therefore he will know what the party decides within 14 days,” Lumatete said.

Mwaura has been accompanying Ruto to political rallies and has publicly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill championed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime minister leader Raila Odinga.

On December 31, last year, Mwaura joined the DP and other allies in Msambweni, to celebrate Feisal Bader who won the by-election trouncing ODM’s candidate Omar Boga.

Feisal ran as an independent candidate with the support of Ruto.

But when h appeared before the disciplinary committee, Mwaura defended himself saying he remains loyal to the party and that he had never opposed any party position. He described the disciplinary process as a political witch hunt.

“I want to categorically state here that the real witch hunt is because I declared my support for the Jubilee Party Deputy Leader William Ruto. So any assumptions that I have moved out of the Jubilee is just but figment imaginations,” Mwaura said, “I am loyal to the party, I am loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on record saying he will rule for 10 years and support the Deputy President William Ruto who would then be the President for another 10 years and that is all I have been saying we fulfill as Jubilee members.”

The vocal senator accused top party officials, including Vice Chairman David Murathe of orchestrating his removal from the party.

Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wa who is also a close ally of Ruto appeared before the Committee as Mwaura’s witness and urged the committee to be impartial and desist from being used by few individuals to settle political scores

“It is my submission that Mwaura should be rewarded by this party for speaking the truth. This party Constitution has over 32 organs but all of them are moribund. The only time the parliamentary group of the Jubilee party has been summoned is when the party is removing some members from leadership positions,” Ichung’wa said.

“There is so much discrimination when it comes to disciplining of our members and only those who are deemed to be supporters of DP Ruto are invited by this committee please do not be used by politicians and few individuals to punish those who have divergent opinions on matters of national interest.”

Mwaura and Ichung’wa took issue with some members of the Jubilee party including Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru and Nominated Member of Parliament Maina Kamanda who openly supported and campaigned for ODM candidate Imran Okoth during Kibra by-election in 2019 instead of Jubilee’s Candidate McDonald Mariga yet they were never questioned.