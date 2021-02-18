Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
NCPB has already bought 200,000 bags of maize and its stores are still open for farmers to continue supplying their produce/FILE

County News

NCPB sounds alarm over grain shortage, to buy 1mn bags in 3 weeks

The NCBP has created a food reserve division following the disbandment of the strategic food reserve board – the entity tasked with ensuring the country has sufficient food stocks.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) is targeting to buy 1 million bags of maize from farmers within three weeks amid a steep decline strategic food stocks in its reserves after 4 million bags were depleted in 2020.

The Board’s managing Director Joseph Kimote, while addressing journalists Thursday said the government had already bought 200,000 bags of maize and its stores are still open for farmers to continue supplying their produce.

“Prior to last year June, 2020, we had nearly 4 million bags, the maize was sold to millers in 2019 and early 2020,” Kimote said

“Our target was one million bags during this festive season, we have already bought 200,000 bags and our stores are still open if you to Eldoret and Moi’s bridge, you will find a lot of trucks lining up to deliver maize, we are looking at a million bags in the next three weeks,” he added.

Kimote said NCPB is engaging the government to find resources to ensure the national food reserve gets funds to buy sufficient food stocks.

“Right now we do not have sufficient food stocks in reserves, we are engaging government to see how we will get resources for national food reserves to get bfunding to buy sufficient food stocks,” the NCPB MD noted.

The NCBP has created a food reserve division following the disbandment of the strategic food reserve board – the entity tasked with ensuring the country has sufficient food stocks.

According to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, the Reserve will be structured on commercial processes to avoid market distortions and opaqueness.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Farmers were initially divided over the plan to disband the strategic food reserve with a section of them vouching for its retention while arguing it tamed maize cartels who had rooted themselves within NCPB.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

13 Counties pass BBI Bill including Nairobi, Lakipia, Vihiga and Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – The number of County Assemblies that have passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill rose to 11 Thursday, following...

42 mins ago

World

Georgian opposition calls for snap polls after PM resigns

Tbilisi, Georgia, Feb 18 – A top Georgian opposition leader called on Thursday for snap parliamentary polls after the prime minister resigned over plans...

2 hours ago

Africa

WHO roots for training of African health workers to boost COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb – A seamless roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in Africa hinges on improving the knowledge of the continent’s frontline health care workers...

6 hours ago

Africa

Nigerian forces say tracking kidnappers after student abduction

Kagara, Nigeria, Feb 18 – Nigerian security forces on Thursday said they were tracking the armed gang that kidnapped more than 40 people from a...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru meets his Ministers to accelerate Big 4 projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met top government officials Thursday, to review the progress made in the implementation of projects under...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

6 patients succumb to COVID-19, 283 cases recorded in 24 hours

The number of recovered patients rose to 85,457 after 66 more patients were cleared including 51 who were under home-based isolation and care.

6 hours ago

Biden Administration

Democrats to unveil Biden’s US immigration reform bill

Washington, United States, Feb 18 – US President Joe Biden’s immigration bill, which aims to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented...

7 hours ago

World

Power outages, water shortages as Texas shivers

Houston, United States, Feb 17 – Power was gradually being restored but hundreds of thousands of households remained without electricity early Thursday across Texas,...

7 hours ago