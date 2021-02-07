National Assembly resumes Tuesday with a full in-tray

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – The National Assembly is on Tuesday set to resume its sittings for the fifth session after the long December holidays, with a full in tray waiting.

The resumption of the sittings comes at a time the country is witnessing a high level of political intolerance that has been occasioned by the ongoing Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate and next year’s General Election.

Among the Bills lined up for debate include the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, the Referendum Bill 2020, the Gaming Bill, 2019, the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Others include the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, 2019, the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2019, the Public Participation Bill, 2019, the Judicial Service (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill, the Radiographers Bill, 2019, the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill, 2019 among others.

The House will also consider over 50 Bills sponsored by individual Members.

Officials said the House will prioritize consideration of various pending Committee Reports including the report of the Committee on Delegated Legislation on its consideration of the Crops (Sugar) (General) Regulations, 2020 proposing annulment in entirety of the Regulations, report of the Committee on Delegated Legislation on its consideration of the Crops (Fibre Crops) Regulations, 2020 proposing annulment in entirety of the Regulations;

Others include the report of the Committee on Delegated Legislation on its consideration of the Crops (Fibre Crops) Regulations, 2020 proposing annulment in entirety of the Regulations, report of the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning on its Inquiry into the Optimization of Revenue in Grain Handling Services at the Port of Mombasa among others.

The House will also consider and approval of the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for the FY 2021/2022 and the Annual Revenue Bills.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani is expected to table the policy statement this month for consideration by the Budget and Appropriations Committee and the 15 Departmental Committees before approval by the House.

The House is also expected to reconstitute five committees including: the House Business Committee, Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Committee, Committee on Members’ Services and Facilities, Committee on Appointments and Budget and Appropriations Committee.

