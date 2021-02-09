Mystery of Couple found dead in their Athi River house

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Feb 9- Mystery surrounds the death of a couple in Athi River, who were found brutally murdered inside their rental house on Tuesday.

Police said they were informed by neighbours that the couple which had just moved in had gone missing for a week.

“We last saw our neighbours last week. We had not interacted with them for long but I can say they were new to this area,” a resident said late Tuesday when police were called in to collect the bodies.

Mlolongo Assistant Commissioner Dennis Oganga said the body of the man was found dangling from the roof of his house while his wife’s body was lying on the bed with chains on the neck.

“The house was locked from outside but the window was partially closed. We found the two decomposing bodies. Investigations have commenced,” said Oganga.

The bodies were taken to Shalom hospital mortuary.

Police did not immediately provide their identities because their next of kin had not been informed.

Cases of homicide have been on the increase in various parts of the country lately, with police saying they have at least three cases weekly in what some attribute to COVID-19 related economic challenges and stress.