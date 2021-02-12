Mukhisa Kituyi to launch his presidential bid on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi is expected back to the country on Sunday to launch his 2022 presidential bid.

Kituyi, who resigned from the prestigious UN post last month after serving for eight years, has made it clear that he is on the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta whose second and final term ends next year.

“Dr Mukhisa Kituyi returns home this Sunday to embark on his 2022 Presidential bid,” said David Makali, the Organising Secretary in his campaign team.

He said Kituyi will arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 9am. He will then head to Friends Church, Makadara for a thanksgiving service ahead of a press conference at Serena Hotel where he will formally declare his presidential bid.

The former Kimilili MP who also served as a Cabinet Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration has been speaking about his bid since last year, the latest being on January 3 during a meeting with a group of professionals in Bungoma.

With political realignments taking shape in the country ahead of the high stake General Election, it remains unclear which political party Kituyi will use to vie for the country’s top seat.

Kituyi joins a growing list of aspirants for the top job among them Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

During his tenure at the UN body, Kituyi was credited for helping bring the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into fruition and for his contribution to the historic Nairobi Maafikiano outcome document of the UNCTAD14 conference.