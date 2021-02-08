Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui/FILE - County Press

BBI

Mt Kenya region county assemblies to pass BBI Bill on February 23

Speaking at Maombini PCEA Church in Subukia on Sunday, Kinyanjui said 24 Counties are expected to have approved the Bill before end of the month.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 8 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has revealed that all County Assemblies in the Mt Kenya bloc will pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum Bill on February 23.

Speaking at Maombini PCEA Church in Subukia on Sunday, Kinyanjui said 24 Counties are expected to have approved the Bill before end of the month.

He said Nakuru County Assembly of Nakuru led by Speaker Joel Kairu will also pass BBI Bill on the same day.

Kinyanjui said more County Assemblies are set to pass the document after House sittings resume from a two-month-long recess.

The Governor called on the religious institutions to take their rightful role and lead on matters that would take the country forward.

He warned religious leaders against fence-sitting as politicians tire the country apart.

Kinyanjui urged parents and the religious institutions to guide the youth against being misused by politicians as the country heads to elections.

Area MP Samuel Gachobe called better public sensitization on the proposed law adding that people will make a prudent decision if they are informed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

Pro-Ruto parliamentarians caucus ahead of resumption of business on Tuesday

The caucus comes at a time of increased attacks on DP Ruto by allies of his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Building Bridges Initiative...

3 hours ago

Biden Administration

In Iran standoff, Biden says US won’t unilaterally lift sanctions

Washington, United States, Feb 8 – US President Joe Biden has made clear he will not unilaterally lift sanctions against Iran, saying it must...

3 hours ago

Africa

Sudan’s PM issues decision to dissolve gov’t

KHARTOUM, Feb 8 – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday issued a decision to dissolve the government, said the Council of Ministers in...

4 hours ago

World

Arauz leads Ecuador vote but second place goes to wire

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 7 – Leftist economist Andres Arauz leads the field with over 80 percent of results declared in Ecuador’s election, but who...

4 hours ago

Africa

Somali opposition leaders no longer recognise president: statement

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 8 – Somalia’s opposition leaders have announced that they no longer recognise President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, after his term expired without a...

5 hours ago

World

Attempted coup foiled in Haiti, authorities claim

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb – Haitian authorities said Sunday they had foiled an attempt to murder President Jovenel Moise and overthrow the government, as a...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Tension mounts as Kisumu traders challenge Kenya Railways demolitions

The railways corporation had within 24 hours lapsing on Monday demolished homes and shops in Kibos, Muhoroni, Koru, Lela and Otonglo areas.

6 hours ago

County News

Kisumu County sets up 20-member committee to resettle 3,000 evictees

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong'o said the committee, will help...

6 hours ago