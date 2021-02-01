Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing Mt Kenya leaders on January 30, 2021 at the Sagana State Lodge.

Kenya

MPs Sudi and Rono take on Uhuru over Ruto’s ‘debt’

Uhuru has said he negotiated with elders not Ruto.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Keiyo South counterpart Daniel Rono now claim President Uhuru Kenyatta is setting a bad precedent by lying that he owes no one any political debt.

The Keiyo South MP while addressing journalists in Eldoret on Monday said Kenyatta knows very well that he broke a pact that would have seen him endorse his Deputy William Ruto as his preferred successor.

Rono said the President is setting a bad precedent to the young people by lying on the issue despite his status as the Head of State.

“A whole leader like you should not lie, stand by your truth! If you broke the pact, it’s not a problem, Kenyans are the ones who will decide who to elect. If you want to break the deal, it’s fine, but do not lie about it,” Rono said.

The leaders spoke a day after President Kenyatta said that he “owes no one a political debt but Kenyans”.

He told a meeting of Mt Kenya leaders at the Sagana State Lodge at the weekend that he will lead them to negotiate with all presidential candidates if the region does not produce one.

“Many say that we had an agreement with my deputy over my support to him, I want to state that I negotiated with the Kalenjin community and Kikuyu elders as well for us to join forces so no one should blame me over anything,” he told the leaders.

Ruto answered him back Sunday, while addressing a large gathering in Narok that “indeed no one owes me a debt. The debt I have alongside the president is that of delivering to Kenyans.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I supported President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 without conditions. The Head of State should not be pushed to backing my 2022 candidature,” he said Sunday during a church service in Trans-Mara.

But his loyalists like Sudi still insist there is a debt.

Sudi asked Kenyans to shun tribal politics and make it their agenda to elect leaders based on their plans and manifesto for electorates during the 2022 General Elections.

“I am asking everyone to continue with their business, as usual, we must shun tribal politics and as we plan to vote, let us look at the capability of the leader as opposed to their tribe,” Sudi said.

“We must maintain the tempo on peace in the region and reject anyone who will play politics with the country, no matter what happens in the political space, we will remain peaceful, peace in Uasin Gishu is paramount” his Keiyo South counterpart added.

“No matter the political situation in the country, We want to assure residents that leaders in the region are committed to peace,” the Kapseret MP said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

83 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths recorded in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Kenya’s Health Ministry reported 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday after 1,732 samples diagnosed in the last 24 hours tested...

25 mins ago

World

Myanmar’s military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1 – Myanmar’s military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and...

37 mins ago

BBI

MPs Arati and Osoro in fist fight in Kisii funeral attended by Ruto, Raila

KISII, Kenya Feb 1 – There was drama in Kisii Monday when legislators Simba Arati of Dagoreti and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro...

1 hour ago

Africa

Top ex-general among five killed in jihadist raid on Mogadishu hotel

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 2 – At least five people, including a prominent former general, were killed in an hours-long Al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel,...

1 hour ago

Africa

Chinese, Egyptian archaeologists breathe life into once-abandoned Montu Temple in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) –A Chinese-Egyptian archeological mission has breathed life into the once-abandoned Montu Temple in the Karnak Temple Complex of Egypt’s...

2 hours ago

County News

Kenyan leaders united in mourning Nyachae

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Top Kenyan leaders were united Monday in mourning former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who died on Monday aged...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ugandan opposition leader files election challenge in court

Kampala, Uganda, Feb 1 – Lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a challenge in the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni’s...

2 hours ago

World

Navalny jailing to burden, not break, Russia-EU ties

Paris, France, Feb 1 – The jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is corroding already damaged Europe-Russia ties but EU leaders are unwilling...

2 hours ago