MPs Sudi and Rono take on Uhuru over Ruto’s ‘debt’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Keiyo South counterpart Daniel Rono now claim President Uhuru Kenyatta is setting a bad precedent by lying that he owes no one any political debt.

The Keiyo South MP while addressing journalists in Eldoret on Monday said Kenyatta knows very well that he broke a pact that would have seen him endorse his Deputy William Ruto as his preferred successor.

Rono said the President is setting a bad precedent to the young people by lying on the issue despite his status as the Head of State.

“A whole leader like you should not lie, stand by your truth! If you broke the pact, it’s not a problem, Kenyans are the ones who will decide who to elect. If you want to break the deal, it’s fine, but do not lie about it,” Rono said.

The leaders spoke a day after President Kenyatta said that he “owes no one a political debt but Kenyans”.

He told a meeting of Mt Kenya leaders at the Sagana State Lodge at the weekend that he will lead them to negotiate with all presidential candidates if the region does not produce one.

“Many say that we had an agreement with my deputy over my support to him, I want to state that I negotiated with the Kalenjin community and Kikuyu elders as well for us to join forces so no one should blame me over anything,” he told the leaders.

Ruto answered him back Sunday, while addressing a large gathering in Narok that “indeed no one owes me a debt. The debt I have alongside the president is that of delivering to Kenyans.”

“I supported President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 without conditions. The Head of State should not be pushed to backing my 2022 candidature,” he said Sunday during a church service in Trans-Mara.

But his loyalists like Sudi still insist there is a debt.

Sudi asked Kenyans to shun tribal politics and make it their agenda to elect leaders based on their plans and manifesto for electorates during the 2022 General Elections.

“I am asking everyone to continue with their business, as usual, we must shun tribal politics and as we plan to vote, let us look at the capability of the leader as opposed to their tribe,” Sudi said.

“We must maintain the tempo on peace in the region and reject anyone who will play politics with the country, no matter what happens in the political space, we will remain peaceful, peace in Uasin Gishu is paramount” his Keiyo South counterpart added.

“No matter the political situation in the country, We want to assure residents that leaders in the region are committed to peace,” the Kapseret MP said.