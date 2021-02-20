Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani departs the National Treasury on June 11, 2020 for the 2020/21 budget statement presentation/CFM/ Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

MPs Caucus Proposes Reforms To Check Rising National Debt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – The Parliamentary Caucus on Economy and Business has proposed a raft of radical reforms to inject fiscal discipline into the national budgeting process and to ensure the national debt remains at sustainable levels.

Speaking during the a two-day stakeholders’ engagement forum in Mombasa County, the Parliamentary Caucus which is chaired by Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo emphasised on the need to enhance the independence of the National Debt Office and the strengthening of budget implementation monitoring and evaluation framework.

In his opening remarks, Njomo further noted the need to consolidate revenue mobilization to foster a multi-sectoral approach towards economic growth and development.

“There is need to keep an eye on Kenya’s fiscal policy and debt sustainability. We do not have a problem with the uptake of debt to spur the economy but we must put in place punitive measures which will instill fiscal discipline and create consequences for those who deviate from fiscal regime,” he said.

The forum comes as House Departmental Committees begin the consideration of the budget estimates following the tabling of the Budget Policy Statement and the 2021 Medium Term Debt Strategy paper last week.

The seven-member parliamentary caucus has also called upon the National Treasury to ensure that policies geared towards post-COVID-19 recovery are cascaded all the way to the lowest level possible in the forthcoming Supplementary and 2021/22 budget.

The MPs are further advocating for the inclusion of traders and small-scale operators into the formal economy and fixing credit operations which they feel will progressively reduce government borrowing from commercial banks.

“This can be enhanced by bringing traders and small-scale operators into the formal economy and fixing credit operations by progressively reducing government borrowing from commercial banks,” they noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Among other measures adopted by the forum include the review of double taxation arising from multiple cess charges in counties and the need to formulate policies and laws limiting participation by foreigners (outside EAC) in small-scale trading.

Besides the Parliamentary caucus, the forum has drawn participation from the Parliament Budget Office, the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and analysis (KIPPRA), Commission on Revenue Allocation, Okoa Uchumi Coalition, Westminster Consulting, the Kenya Wine Agencies among others.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Floods cripple Indonesia’s capital

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb 20 – Whole neighbourhoods of Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and dozens of major roads were flooded on Saturday after torrential rains pounded...

10 mins ago

Kenya

Community health workers key to provision of Healthcare to vulnerable groups, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said community health workers play a crucial role in the health sector as they...

43 mins ago

Kenya

DCI arrests 3 suspects in murder of Egerton University student

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- Three suspects accused of killing a 22-year-old Egerton University student and dumping her body in River Subuku in Njoro, Nakuru...

49 mins ago

Africa

IGAD calls for de-escalation of violence in Somalia amid election stand-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20- The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc, has called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between various political...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Parliament calls for public views on new ICT Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The National Assembly has called on Kenyans to submit their views and opinions on the Information, Communication and Technology...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Kenya says COVID vaccine will be free in public hospitals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20-The Government now says COVID-19 vaccine will be administered free of charge in all public health facilities. Health Chief Administrative Secretary...

1 hour ago

Africa

UN report finds Trump ally violated Libya arms embargo: US media

Washington, United States, Feb 20 – Private security contractor and ally of former US President Trump Erik Prince violated a United Nations arms embargo...

2 hours ago

Africa

As peace deal drifts, South Sudan risks fresh crisis

Juba, South Sudan, Feb 20 – On the eve of its first anniversary, South Sudan’s unity government is in trouble, with the country’s fragile...

6 hours ago