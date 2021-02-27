MPs call for public views on Kenya-UK Economic Partnership Agreement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The National Assembly has called on members of the public to submit the views on the Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom.

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai on Friday said the Departmental Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will be conducting the exercise in accordance with the Treaty Making and Ratification Act which provides for consideration and ratification of treaties by Parliament.

“Representations may be forwarded to the Clerk of the National Assembly or email to be received on or before Friday 5th March, 2021 at 5pm,” he said.

Sialai said all memoranda should be received by March 5.

He said the deal which was signed in December 2020 may be accessed on the Parliament of Kenya website.

The deal will allow duty-free and quota-free access for exports from Kenya into the UK, while on the other hand UK goods will be subjected to progressive and gradual duty and quota reduction over a period of 25 years.

The deal was signed in London by UK’s International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena and Kenya’s Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina.