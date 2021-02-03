Moi-era minister Simeon Nyachae to be buried on February 15

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who passed on Monday will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on February 15 at his Nyosia home in Kisii County.

A funeral program released by the family on Wednesday indicated a public funeral service is set to take place on the same day at Nyanturago stadium, in Nyaribari Chache constituency.

There will also be another funeral service which will be held at the Nairobi Central SDA Church –Maxwell, on February 11 starting at 10 am, for family and friends who are in Nairobi.

The late Nyachae has been mourned by Kenyan leaders as a dedicated public servant, with President Kenyatta describing him as an icon for Kenya’s progress through the years.

In his condolence message, President Kenyatta said the independence era provincial administrator will be remembered for a successful transition from public service to the world of business and politics.

Nyachae, who served in the governments of founding Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for reforms in various sectors when he served in its portfolios.

His longest tenure as a minister was during Moi’s administration which he joined after leaving a provincial administrator post following President Kenyatta’s death.

Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki in his condolence message said Nyachae was a “sure-footed bureaucrat who served three presidents with distinction.”

Nyachae’s adeptness as an enterepreneur, Kibaki said, was as remarkable as his fortitude, President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President William Ruto said the late Nyachae was a “progressive, selfless and steadfast leader who was genuinely passionate about public service, politics and uniting people in a common cause.”

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Nyachae saying: “The Abagusii community has lost one of its most illustrious sons. May He Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Nyachae was also mourned by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.