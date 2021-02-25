MOH reports 6pc virus positivity rate with 277 cases documented

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Ministry of Health reported a 6 per cent coronavirus positivity rate on Thursday with 277 cases reported within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 8 fatalities over the same period raising the country’s death toll to 1847.

The were 336 active admissions in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,397 patients were under home-based isolation and care.

The COVID-19 recoveries rose to 86,497 after 119 more patients recovered from the disease including 79 who were under home based isolation and care.

There were 61 patients in the Intensive Care Unit including 25 who were on ventilatory support, 27 on supplementary oxygen and 9 on observation.

Another 12 patients in general wards were on supplementary oxygen.

Nairobi remained the county with the highest number of cases at 194 followed by Nakuru (18), Kiambu (17), Mombasa(11), Laikipia (8) and Kajiado (7).