A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Capital Health

MoH reports 2 COVID-related deaths, 344 active admissions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Ministry of Health reported two more COVID-related deaths on Wednesday raising fatalities reported since April to 1,839.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement, noted that the cumulative cases reported in the country since March 2020 rose to 104,780 after 280 people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 4,919.

Kagwe reported 344 active admissions in hospitals while another 1,495 patients are under home-based care.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 86,378 after 37 patients were discharged from healthcare facilities and another 676 were cleared from home-based isolation.

He said 55 patients who were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22 were on ventilatory support, 28 on supplemental oxygen and five under observation.

Cases reported on Wednesday were distributed among 173 males and 107 females.

Nairobi accounted for the highest cases at 185 followed by Nakuru (19), Kiambu(19) and Kericho (12).

Kajiado, Murang’a, Uasin Gishu reported six cases each while Meru and Embu registred four and three cases each.

“Nine other patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” MoH added.

