MCA handed 3-year jail term, Sh700,000 fine alternate in Sh200,000 bribery case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – A Member of the County Assembly of Nairobi was on Thursday sentenced to 3 year in jail after being found guilty of receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

David Mberia, a Karen ward representative, was however given an option to pay a Sh700,000 fine by Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Thomas Nzioka.

The MCA faces expulsion from office after the magistrate ordered that he should not hold public office.

The magistrate instructed the court to serve the judgement to the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker for action.

Mberia was charged with an offense of receiving a bribe of Sh200, 000 from a businessman in order to take his side in an investigation being conducted by an Assembly committee on the ownership of a parcel of land belonging to a school.

He was charged alongside Jared Okoth of Mathare North ward and Ibrahim Njihia of Woodley ward who were acquitted.