Dr David Matsanga is the Chairman of the Pan African Forum. /CFM-FILE.

Matsanga: I am happy Karim Khan won and not Gaynor

On behalf of Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd, I would like to thank the President of the Assembly of State Parties (ASP) and the entire world for listening to our protest and for allowing our views on the extended list of all applicants after my intervention.
I wrote several letters to the ASP President last year protesting the initial list because I stand for justice and fairness.

In the extended list of 13 and 9, we had told the President of ASP in our protest letters and to IOM that the selection process was flawed. We suggested that the process be repeated. We are glad this was done. I am happy and proud today because for the first time I have defeated international NGOs which had wanted to compromise the process.

The selection of Karim Khan, a British national who previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals, is a great selection for me as Britain understands the norms of international law and obligations. It is one of my cries in all my protest letters to ASP.
It was clear from the beginning that the selection committee was to favour of Ireland’s Fergal Gaynor, with the support of high authorities in the court who wanted to maintain a status quo.

It must be understood that Khan had not originally been on the shortlist for the post and was added partly at the insistence of organistions like mine that stand for justice. I am today happy that most of my interventions on the world stage go through.

In 2012, I stood out for the (Moreno) Ocampo Six in the Kenyan cases where President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, Head of the Public Service Francis Muthaura and three others were facing Crimes Against Humanity Charges.
At the time, Khan was the Defence lawyer for Ruto and Muthaura and I smoked out OTP4 the late James Maina Kabutu who had lied and was not under protection.

Khan won this case thanks to my suffering in the hands of the then Prosecutor Ocampo. I am happy that all the cases were eventually dropped or terminated for lack of evidence.
I am now vindicated and I am delighted that QC Karim Khan will bring fairness in this world body which is the ALTAR OF JUSTICE.
The whole world is now looking up to him to administer justice and awaken the reputation of the ICC.  I have confidence in Khan because of the high-level international cases he has handled, including handling brief for the late Libyan leader Muammar Kadhafi’s son Seif al-Islam besides the Kenyan cases.
He takes over a bulging file of complicated cases in the court whose legitimacy is constantly under attack, having attracted sanctions recently from the United States of America during US President Donald Trump’s tenure for launching an investigation on alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan.
The world should not celebrate and forget that another obstacle lies in the office of the ASP which has been taken over by Silvia Fernandes Gormedi as the President. I hope she will not destroy the ASP by sneaking back the influential NGO’s back through the window.

Dr. David Matsanga is the Chairman of the Pan African Forum (UK) Ltd.

