Maraga sues ‘Grand Mullah’ for defamation over claims he shielded a corrupt judge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has sued Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi for defamation.

In a civil suit filed at a constitutional division of the High Court at Nairobi’s MiIimani Law Courts on Wednesday Justice Maraga accused the lawyer of defaming him by claiming he shielded a Supreme Court judge who received a Sh220 million bribe.

The said tweet was posted on January 12, 2021.

“If CJ Maraga is a decent and honest Kenyan, he should come clean on the issue of the SENIOR judge of the SUPREME COURT who took Sh220 million BRIBE. Me and CJ Maraga know the judge… intelligent Kenyans must read A LOT on Maraga’s astute silence on this matter!” Abdullahi’s tweet which was followed by several other related tweets read.

Maraga’s lawyer said Abdullahi’s post was open to all his 1.1 m followers on Tweeter who read accessed and gave their comments.

The tweet attracted 565 comments, 381 retweets and 2,500 likes from his followers, Maraga’s lawyer stated adding the said post was circulated to other unquantified tweeter users by virtue of being retweeted.

Maraga argued that the post has caused him anxiety, painted his name in bad light having worked in the Judiciary as a judge of High Court, Court of Appeal, and Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court.